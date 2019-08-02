As Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Market Valuation Rose, Lapides Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $404,700; 1St Source Bank Has Upped Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $786,030

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $523.95. About 617,053 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 718,693 shares traded or 68.47% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 27,377 shares. 27,247 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 26,730 shares. Moreover, Bogle Invest Lp De has 0.1% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 64,629 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0% or 30,224 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 27,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Millrace Asset, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 116,948 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 119,018 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% stake. Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 15,930 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Alliancebernstein LP holds 60,252 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 85,347 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS) by 5,672 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corporation by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 3,434 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.13% or 27,092 shares in its portfolio. First Trust holds 385 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,247 are owned by Virtu Fincl Ltd. Pinebridge Limited Partnership stated it has 4,257 shares. Stifel owns 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 42,584 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0.03% or 641 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 403 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com owns 4,200 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 13,144 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cambridge Advisors Incorporated owns 481 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,867 shares stake. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 7,381 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. $3.94 million worth of stock was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. $14.65 million worth of stock was sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4.

