As Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Valuation Rose, Holder Trigran Investments Has Lowered Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted Its Holding

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 499,799 shares traded or 18.01% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 3.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13.20 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 billion, up from 9.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 8.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest Advsr reported 2.33% stake. Virtu Fincl Limited holds 0.38% or 56,730 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Ltd Liability holds 62,743 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated holds 382,977 shares. Cohen & Steers stated it has 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal State Bank Of Scotland Group Incorporated Public Limited has 7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grandfield And Dodd holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 402,910 shares. Legacy Prns Inc invested in 2.21% or 40,087 shares. Monetta Financial Service holds 4.67% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associates reported 3,788 shares. Oakmont reported 496,423 shares or 8.24% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,024 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2.1% or 1.01 million shares. Nexus Incorporated holds 4.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 270,283 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $35.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Legal & General Public Limited Co stated it has 107,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millrace Asset Grp Inc accumulated 116,948 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 126,348 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 15,400 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,166 shares. Moreover, Daruma Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.03% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 896,468 shares. Piedmont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 10,385 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 14,077 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 162,757 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 61,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.09 million shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor reported 164,488 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns I.D. Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDSY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso helps lung cancer patients live longer – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:FTAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Does a Value Portfolio Look Like? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.