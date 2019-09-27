As Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Stock Value Rose, Deutsche Bank Ag Has Cut by $368,176 Its Stake; Proxima Capital Management Position in Olin (OLN) Boosted by $357,000 as Share Value Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 23,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 50,735 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, down from 73,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.26 million market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. It is down 1.38% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 1.65 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.15 million shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $114.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 274,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $9.09 million for 22.51 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVFM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold TYPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 35.36 million shares or 2.15% less from 36.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.01% or 46,313 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 538,425 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). 25,662 are held by Meeder Asset. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Inc reported 553 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 595 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Company invested in 0% or 172,651 shares. Bandera Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.71% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 39,021 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Co holds 0.04% or 16,796 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 16,933 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has 14,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 40,255 shares. Thb Asset reported 28,937 shares. Lazard Asset Limited reported 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). American Gp owns 322,094 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 56,094 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 138,183 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Sei Investments Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,345 shares. Viking Fund Lc stated it has 0.41% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Boston Prns stated it has 23,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdg has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 67,198 shares.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Olin (NYSE:OLN) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) 12% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Olin Corporation (OLN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best 2 Ideas For Total Return In The Next 12 Months – WestRock And Olin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.