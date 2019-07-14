As Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Trigran Investments Cut Its Stake by $1.17 Million; As Archer (ADM) Share Price Declined, Holder Foster & Motley Upped Position

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 85,918 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 15,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,328 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 60,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 2.76M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $7.86 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.73% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 677,919 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $30.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 268,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R also bought $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares. 60,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $2.51 million were bought by Felsinger Donald E.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,475 shares to 2,346 shares, valued at $426,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,879 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

