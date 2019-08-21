As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Valuation Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Hugh Johnson Advisors Increases Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 2.98M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $153.87. About 103,524 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,602 shares to 19,414 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These semiconductor stocks are rising the most as Micron CEO is upbeat about Huawei and China – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Chip stocks head for record high after Texas Instruments earnings, ahead of Intelâ€™s results – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Earnings Is Monolithic Power Systems Inc. a Buy? – Motley Fool” on February 18, 2016. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monolithic Power Systems to Report Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Dark Horse Semiconductor Stock Has Plenty of Room to Run – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,319 shares to 31,100 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 42,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,965 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Materials (XLB).