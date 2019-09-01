As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $590,355; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Raised Its Stake

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 5,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 30,644 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 25,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 4,906 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, down from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.56. About 155,853 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 26,030 shares to 36,880 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares to 4,300 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

