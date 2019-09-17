As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stock Declined, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreased Its Position by $2.45 Million; Highstreet Asset Management Lowered Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $646,164

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 18,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 128,216 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.41 million, down from 146,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $158.52. About 141,635 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 6,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $397,000, down from 11,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 1.54 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.88M shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $134.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold MPWR shares while 108 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 41.00 million shares or 2.01% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 10,100 shares. 28,750 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Canandaigua Bankshares Trust has 2,155 shares. Captrust has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Granahan Investment Incorporated Ma has 14,498 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 128,216 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 5,498 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 528,950 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 34,748 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Company Bank & Trust accumulated 1,561 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Jennison Assoc Ltd Company owns 0.04% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 272,425 shares. Polar Capital Llp owns 294,093 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,498 shares.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monolithic Power Systems is Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $32.00 million for 53.55 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10,431 shares to 39,890 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,426 were accumulated by Lvm Mi. Millennium Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,982 shares. City Holdg reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 5,717 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 20,345 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Motco invested in 1,360 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 100,035 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.17% or 6.60M shares. Mariner Ltd owns 64,879 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 168,000 are owned by General American Investors. Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co reported 10,399 shares. Adirondack Com reported 4,886 shares.