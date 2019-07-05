As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Shares Declined, Holder Westover Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $530,550; Farmers & Merchants Investments Raised Its Holding in Coresite Reality (COR) by $1.56 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 54,296 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Coresite Reality Corp (COR) by 13254.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 14,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Coresite Reality Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 39,792 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41 million for 56.58 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 143,116 shares to 228,146 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $38.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

