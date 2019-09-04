As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Shares Declined, Holder Westover Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding; Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Tcw Group Has Raised Position

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $146.27. About 308,462 shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 1,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 26,303 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, up from 24,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $534.78. About 441,878 shares traded or 38.50% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt stated it has 3,667 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 5.03M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research accumulated 3,938 shares. Manor Road Cap Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 5.94% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca), California-based fund reported 14 shares. Atria Investments Ltd reported 1,133 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cap invested in 0.29% or 2.59 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 10 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. 530 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Windacre Partnership Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29.54% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. 31,387 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 7,388 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smith Salley Assocs reported 0.94% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 33,824 shares to 695,420 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 77,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,030 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 26,665 shares to 66,630 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 8,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO).

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $31.25M for 49.42 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 119,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 34,758 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 62 shares. Wasatch Advsr stated it has 1.32 million shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation holds 26,055 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Com reported 316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated has 0.84% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 30,878 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd holds 12,428 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 206,772 are held by First Tru L P. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,366 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Ser Inc stated it has 4,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings.