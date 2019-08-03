As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Share Price Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Has Cut by $530,550 Its Position; Kinross Gold (KGC) Market Value Rose While Ruffer Llp Cut Its Position

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 238,842 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 66.62M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.87 million, down from 68.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 20.90 million shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Kinross announces end of regulatory investigation of West Africa operations; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,999 shares to 4,686 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $32.15 million activity. Xiao Deming sold $2.78M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, February 11. $1.88M worth of stock was sold by Hsing Michael on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 the insider Tseng Saria sold $2.83M. 12,656 shares were sold by Blegen Theodore, worth $1.65M on Monday, February 11.

