As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Market Value Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Trimmed Position; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Mengis Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $2030.8. About 1.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Amends Credit Pact

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 91,262 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares to 43,296 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 26,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41 million for 58.62 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

