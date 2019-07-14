As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $942,840; As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Cincinnati Financial Has Cut by $17.38 Million Its Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 6,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,878 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 37,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 196,903 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 196,400 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $57.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 95,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.83 million for 59.72 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $36.28 million activity. $2.83 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Tseng Saria. Shares for $3.01M were sold by Sciammas Maurice. The insider Xiao Deming sold $2.78 million. Another trade for 899 shares valued at $111,026 was made by Blegen Theodore on Tuesday, January 22.