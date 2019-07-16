As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Market Value Declined, Holder Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $530,550; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Amg Funds Has Decreased Position

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,390 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, down from 19,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 6.58M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.42. About 175,505 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $36.28 million activity. Tseng Saria sold $2.83 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, February 11. $9.52M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Hsing Michael. Blegen Theodore sold $1.65M worth of stock. Shares for $598,053 were sold by Sciammas Maurice.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.83M for 59.76 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.29% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). New York-based Tower Research Capital (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Gideon Cap has invested 0.34% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0% or 15,963 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial has 24,675 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Company invested in 7,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Navellier & Associates reported 4,696 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd stated it has 109,261 shares. Agf Invests Inc holds 10,939 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Torray Llc holds 0.1% or 6,703 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank owns 26,055 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Raymond James Ser Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 14,411 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,291 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 26,665 shares to 66,630 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 26,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.78M for 30.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 1.60M shares. Field & Main Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 558 shares in its portfolio. North American Mgmt reported 1.01% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,376 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability owns 33,672 shares. Nordea Invest Management accumulated 0.05% or 436,913 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 21,192 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 260 shares. Financial Mgmt stated it has 360 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 131,187 shares. The California-based Bennicas Assocs Inc has invested 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 1,000 are held by Hartford Financial Inc. Addison Cap reported 44,335 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.21% or 154,153 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,411 shares.