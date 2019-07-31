As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Market Valuation Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Cut Stake; Samlyn Capital Holding In Voya Finl (Call) (VOYA) Was Has Upped

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (Call) (VOYA) by 303.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 766,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.88 million, up from 252,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 607,739 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 173,754 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 4,573 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 19,900 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Inc owns 2,479 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Fred Alger Mgmt owns 226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.05% or 587,499 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.30 million shares. Hightower Llc holds 7,366 shares. Oppenheimer Com, New York-based fund reported 5,804 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 1,715 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 13,641 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,819 shares to 32,125 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018, and an Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SOXX: Performance And Valuation Update – May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MPWR) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Chip stocks head for record high after Texas Instruments earnings, ahead of Intelâ€™s results – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $36.17 million activity. Shares for $598,053 were sold by Sciammas Maurice. Hsing Michael also sold $1.88M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, February 4. $1.65 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Blegen Theodore on Monday, February 11. Shares for $2.78 million were sold by Xiao Deming.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial Celebrates Sixth National Day of Service – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Again Named a â€˜Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusionâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sanne de Boer, PhD, CFA, Joins Voya Investment Management as Director of Quantitative Research – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund declares $0.061 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) (NYSE:TJX) by 1.02 million shares to 578,000 shares, valued at $30.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 192,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,178 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DG).