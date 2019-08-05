As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Market Valuation Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Cut Stake by $530,550; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Calamos Wealth Management Raised Holding

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 97,944 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 92,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 18.09M shares traded or 35.96% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.24. About 437,741 shares traded or 39.72% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Limited Com accumulated 0.28% or 15,830 shares. 24,770 were reported by Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Company holds 372,133 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.49% or 1.86M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Finemark Commercial Bank has invested 0.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv invested in 1.81% or 126,411 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jpmorgan Chase reported 39.55 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc has 379,816 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,483 shares. Shufro Rose & Commerce Limited Liability Co holds 12,361 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 40,112 are held by First City Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Veritas Invest Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2,107 shares. Fincl Advantage invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 25,988 shares to 149,148 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 49,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,904 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, MPWR, WGO – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monolithic Power Systems is Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $32.15 million activity. 3,623 shares valued at $469,501 were sold by Xiao Deming on Monday, February 4. Sciammas Maurice sold 4,615 shares worth $598,053. On Monday, February 11 the insider Tseng Saria sold $2.83 million. Blegen Theodore had sold 12,656 shares worth $1.65M on Monday, February 11.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,602 shares to 19,414 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 14,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 14,322 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Llc owns 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 22,739 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has 3,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 5 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 4,619 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 25,379 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Llp has 0.05% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 1.51M shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 4.24 million shares. Loomis Sayles Communications LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Ima Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 17 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd has invested 0.04% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Stevens LP has 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma has invested 0.12% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Crosslink Incorporated invested in 58,590 shares or 1.97% of the stock.