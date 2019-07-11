As Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Stock Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Boosted Holding by $365,985; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 333,543 shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) by 256% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 2,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, up from 1,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.77. About 4,240 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 7,200 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $63.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 202,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% or 885,079 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 20,996 shares. Principal Fincl Gp owns 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 175,700 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 9,831 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Llc has 0.04% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 1,715 shares. Stifel Corp owns 144,616 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt accumulated 14,291 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Westwood Group Incorporated reported 0.2% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 78 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 1.30M shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Brinker holds 0.04% or 8,008 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $38.09 million activity. Tseng Saria sold $469,501 worth of stock. The insider Blegen Theodore sold $1.65M. 72,851 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares with value of $9.52M were sold by Hsing Michael. $3.01 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Sciammas Maurice. Moyer James C sold 15,000 shares worth $1.81 million.