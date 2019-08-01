As Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lowered Position by $7.45 Million; New York State Teachers Retirement System Maintains Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 55,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 622,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.34M, down from 677,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $150. About 380,047 shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 1,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 318,445 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.93 million, up from 316,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.21. About 612,066 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $36.17 million activity.

