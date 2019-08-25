As Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Share Price Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Raised Its Stake; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Maintained by Bowen Hanes & Co Inc

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 12,283 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 10,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58M shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 109,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87 million, up from 97,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 203,454 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 25,753 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp holds 65,337 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs owns 1,890 shares. Bridges Invest holds 11,315 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Retail Bank owns 27,962 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Fincl Architects holds 0.03% or 97 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0.1% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 589,469 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 68,471 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 18,060 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc reported 89,368 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust invested in 0.22% or 4,154 shares. Inv Services Wi invested 3.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Security Trust reported 665 shares stake. Sfmg Llc invested in 0.07% or 2,660 shares. Profund Limited Liability accumulated 38,253 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 2,375 shares to 13,435 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 31,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,850 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

