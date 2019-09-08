As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Value Declined, Chatham Capital Group Increased Its Holding; Clough Capital Partners LP Continues to Hold Position in Netflix (NFLX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 646,002 shares traded or 60.33% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 7,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 40,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, up from 32,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,317 activity. Another trade for 1,587 shares valued at $19,996 was bought by Nagelberg Allison. 152 shares were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P, worth $1,999 on Monday, June 17. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. also bought $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

