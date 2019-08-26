As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Lifted Its Stake; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Decreased Its Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Position by $6.84 Million as Market Value Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 325,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 911,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.64M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 1.08 million shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 4; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 567,295 shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 103,351 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $40.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 11,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,890 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 610,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 140,353 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 14,129 shares. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Investments has invested 0.66% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Susquehanna Llp holds 25,175 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.08% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh owns 658,928 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 28,299 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Qs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,329 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,130 shares to 257,464 shares, valued at $20.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $609,187 activity. 18,555 shares valued at $243,998 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17. WOLGIN STEVEN B had bought 1,570 shares worth $20,643 on Friday, August 16. HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002. Shares for $500 were bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17. Nagelberg Allison had bought 1,587 shares worth $19,996. Another trade for 159 shares valued at $2,003 was made by Miller Kevin S. on Thursday, August 15.