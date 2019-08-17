As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Price Declined, Chatham Capital Group Lifted Stake by $483,353; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding by $12.77 Million

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 3.13M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 538,924 shares traded or 30.48% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock – PR Newswire” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Lafayette, IN – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $561,543 activity. 779 shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL, worth $10,002 on Monday, April 15. Rytter Katie bought $500 worth of stock or 38 shares. Miller Kevin S. also bought $2,003 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, April 15. 18,555 shares were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC., worth $243,998.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NRG Energy added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “May 2019 Utility Review – NRG Takes A Big Hit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

