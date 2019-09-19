As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Declined, Holder Davidson D A & Company Boosted Its Position; As Insperity (NSP) Market Valuation Declined, Swiss National Bank Increased Position

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 72,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.84 million, up from 68,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $100.11. About 393,830 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 54,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The hedge fund held 409,844 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 355,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 305,766 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 19,205 shares to 129,907 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 11,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,406 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $597,635 activity. Shares for $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B. The insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought $1,999. The insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,997. HERSTIK NEAL also bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, April 15. The insider Rytter Katie bought 38 shares worth $500. 1,587 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $19,996 were bought by Nagelberg Allison.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,756 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 275,016 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0% or 29,899 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 35,437 shares. Indexiq Advsr Llc stated it has 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). First Trust Limited Partnership holds 20,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Wells Fargo Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 746,438 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1.58 million shares. Citigroup holds 71,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 334,300 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 5,375 shares. Nordea Inv Management invested in 333,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Violich Management accumulated 0.08% or 2,675 shares. Fund has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1,823 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 132,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP holds 132,740 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 11 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited has invested 0.33% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Numerixs Technology holds 6,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 125,260 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us invested in 0.58% or 448,466 shares. Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.46% or 63,483 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,403 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Prudential Financial reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Moreover, Eulav Asset has 0.1% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 25,300 shares to 893,822 shares, valued at $120.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).