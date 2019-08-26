As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Upped Its Position; As Humana (HUM) Share Price Rose, Calamos Advisors Upped by $43.45 Million Its Stake

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 114.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 163,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 306,086 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.42M, up from 142,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $288.06. About 312,288 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH; 21/03/2018 – HUMANA OFFER FOR KINDRED APPEARS OPPORTUNISTIC: GLASS LEWIS; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS EGAN-JONES JOINS ISS IN RECOMMENDING KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson &; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 30/04/2018 – ManhattanLife Assurance Company of America Acquires Humana’s Workplace Voluntary Benefits business; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 119,047 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn) by 3.89 million shares to 43.41 million shares, valued at $51.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Real Estate Etf (IYR) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,270 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $609,187 activity.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,000 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

