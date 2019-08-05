As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shares Declined, Holder Chatham Capital Group Upped Its Stake; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Share Value Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Boosted by $396,900 Its Holding

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 833,316 shares traded or 103.07% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 42,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 34,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 2.56 million shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,511 shares to 723,262 shares, valued at $22.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,025 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caxton Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 23,400 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 87,413 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 32,331 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Bridgewater Lp invested in 0.11% or 363,078 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 340,469 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 64,715 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Co stated it has 15,458 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co holds 47,025 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt accumulated 6,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covington Management has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 1,200 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 87,513 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com Ltd stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 159,728 are owned by Mount Lucas Mgmt L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Llc invested in 361,751 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0% or 15,200 shares in its portfolio. 190,321 were reported by Martingale Asset L P. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). North Star Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 248,753 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 555,084 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 29,394 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 83,380 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investment Counsel has 0.16% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 33,300 shares. Lpl Fin Llc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Automobile Association invested in 15,212 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 200,000 shares. Connors Investor Inc accumulated 221,997 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 56,300 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,390 shares to 77,024 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 46,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,860 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. $2,003 worth of stock was bought by Miller Kevin S. on Friday, March 15. LANDY MICHAEL P bought $2,003 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, March 15. 779 shares valued at $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15. 38 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $500 were bought by Rytter Katie.