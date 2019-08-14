As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Share Value Declined, Jrm Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, Holder Invesco LTD Lowered Its Stake by $51.45 Million

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 872,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263.60 million, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 6.36M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 215,779 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Since February 15, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $561,543 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P also bought $21,364 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. On Monday, June 17 the insider Rytter Katie bought $500. On Monday, June 17 the insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of stock or 779 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc has 0.23% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 9.29 million shares. Montag A & has 844,990 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer holds 0.02% or 12,780 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 274,521 shares. Axa reported 232,400 shares. Resolution Capital Limited stated it has 776,419 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 240,016 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 121,407 shares. Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.04% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Tiaa Cref Inv Management accumulated 626,787 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.07 million shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 0% or 38,200 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher LP holds 0.36% or 76,787 shares. At Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 5,840 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 131,048 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 5,726 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,288 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0.13% stake. 48,812 are held by Navellier Associates. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.21% or 1.13 million shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Charles Schwab Inv reported 3.28M shares. Mcf Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 525 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Company reported 0.04% stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 229,265 shares to 331,444 shares, valued at $42.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).