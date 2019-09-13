As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Share Price Declined, Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Trimmed by $576,264 Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Ci Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $6.77 Million

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 3,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 78,692 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.01M, down from 82,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 528,656 shares traded or 25.87% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.54 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 8.50 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Connors Investor Services owns 220,364 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 20,640 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Northern Trust has 1.85M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason has 0.55% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Los Angeles Equity Research stated it has 52,688 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap has 0.05% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 149,383 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 64,400 shares. 881,662 were reported by Raymond James Assoc. Nordea Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 140,384 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc reported 9.34 million shares. Whittier Trust invested in 3,000 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 sales for $374,312 activity. Another trade for 152 shares valued at $1,999 was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Rytter Katie. On Friday, August 16 WOLGIN STEVEN B bought $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 1,570 shares. On Friday, March 15 UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 19,365 shares. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of stock or 779 shares. $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Nagelberg Allison.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth REIT Q2 FFO drops on increased vacancies, share issuances – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) CEO Michael Landy on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate: Green Sprouts Trumps Securities Doubts – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth: A Solid 6.2% Preferred Stock From This Proven Survivor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.19 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Home Depot, Snap Inc and Amazon – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 625,189 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 276,651 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Telemark Asset Ltd Llc has 50,000 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 2.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Canandaigua Bankshares Tru has 0.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pure stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca holds 133 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 830 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0.17% or 1,338 shares. Jw Asset Lc holds 18,552 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1.73 million shares. Kistler holds 897 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2,218 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,185 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 785 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 733,600 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $114.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 815,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.