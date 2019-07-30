As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Market Valuation Rose, Chatham Capital Group Has Increased by $483,353 Its Stake; Mayo Investment Advisers Raised Hess Com (HES) Position by $1.29 Million; Market Value Rose

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 286,458 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 2.65M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 9 insider sales for $11.56 million activity. Checki Terrence J. bought $25,079 worth of stock. The insider Quigley James H. bought 442 shares worth $25,079. The insider Turner Michael R sold $125,597. 2,684 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $143,326 were sold by Slentz Andrew P. HESS JOHN B also sold $12.10 million worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. Another trade for 5,172 shares valued at $276,185 was made by RIELLY JOHN P on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.29% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Korea Inv owns 174,511 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,135 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,988 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 50,021 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 24,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Serv Automobile Association has 597,253 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). State Common Retirement Fund owns 552,100 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 32,094 shares. Fayez Sarofim has 310,204 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 11,445 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 3,871 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 51,138 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,000 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $567,555 activity. 154 shares were bought by Miller Kevin S., worth $2,004. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought 18,555 shares worth $243,998. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17.