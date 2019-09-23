As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding; Barr E S & Co Has Increased Mgm Mirage (MGM) Holding by $610,680

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 859,568 shares traded or 103.07% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Mgm Mirage (MGM) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 303,985 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 282,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Mgm Mirage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 6.70 million shares traded or 22.79% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by Diversitylnc

Since April 15, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $597,635 activity. Miller Kevin S. bought $1,999 worth of stock or 152 shares. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. 1,587 shares were bought by Nagelberg Allison, worth $19,996. 38 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $500 were bought by Rytter Katie. 1,570 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B. $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.00 million for 16.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32 million.

