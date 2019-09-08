As Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (MNR) Stock Value Declined, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Upped Its Stake; Discovery Capital Management Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $39.51 Million; Market Value Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (MNR) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 143,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 116,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 585,159 shares traded or 45.23% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 217,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 82,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,317 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P bought $27,675 worth of stock. 1,587 shares valued at $19,996 were bought by Nagelberg Allison on Thursday, August 15. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. also bought $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. 779 shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL, worth $10,002 on Monday, April 15. The insider WOLGIN STEVEN B bought $20,643. Shares for $500 were bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Management Ltd has 2.07% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 361,751 shares. Signaturefd Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Invest Counsel accumulated 33,300 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 69,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.27 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 21,185 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The Japan-based Asset One has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 88,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Montag A Inc reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 125,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 96,417 shares. Menta Capital Limited Co holds 0.34% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 58,199 shares. Prudential Fin holds 11,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,000 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,500 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 1.12M shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $51.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).