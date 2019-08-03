As Moneygram Intl (MGI) Valuation Declined, Beach Point Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Has Increased Stake

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 2.10M shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 80.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 8,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 11,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.42% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,435 shares to 192,832 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 999,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,892 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

