As Moneygram Intl (MGI) Stock Declined, Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Upped Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 250,581 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 404,708 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 999,944 shares to 814,892 shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,110 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 123,100 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 13,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 401,443 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 7,160 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 12,469 shares. The New York-based Moore Capital Management LP has invested 0.01% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,075 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 32,900 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,449 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 14,775 shares. Beach Point Limited Partnership holds 1.49% or 2.95 million shares. Intll Grp Inc owns 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 19,690 shares.

