As Moneygram Intl (MGI) Share Value Declined, Blackrock Has Trimmed Its Holding; First Heartland Consultants Has Decreased Its Stake in Enbridge (ENB) as Valuation Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The institutional investor held 696,442 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.64 million shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks at Bargain-Basement Prices – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Enbridge and Houston LNG co. working on pipeline partnership in South Texas – Houston Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Is On Sale To Start 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.93 million for 25.75 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

