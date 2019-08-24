As Moneygram Intl (MGI) Share Price Declined, Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding; Eminence Capital LP Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Lowered by $14.99 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 2.22 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 624,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 504,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 2.20M shares traded or 21.21% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.01M shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $139.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 9,629 shares. 1,703 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 341,833 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 473,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 38,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset reported 5,445 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 235,762 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 11,300 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 77,900 shares. American Intll invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 44,142 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 2.24M shares.

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MoneyGram (MGI) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/24/2019: OMF,LYG,RF,MGI – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MoneyGram Announces New Flat Fee Pricing in Partnership with Canada Post – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2019: MGI,PFSI,BL,SQ – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: MGI shares against MoneyGram International, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.