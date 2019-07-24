As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sns Financial Group Trimmed Holding; Speece Thorson Capital Group Lowered Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holding by $5.01 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 39,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,951 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 103,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $163.17. About 105,737 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 67,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,913 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 73,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.36 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 21,839 shares to 35,639 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43 million for 20.71 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

