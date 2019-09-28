As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Stake by $57.15 Million; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) as Stock Price Declined

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 468 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26,000, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38M shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 852,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.77 million, down from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 9.64 million shares traded or 1217.40% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $74.6 MLN VS $69.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 26,315 shares to 303,003 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 39,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based First Bancorp Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Duff Phelps Investment Management Communication accumulated 15,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,563 shares. Strs Ohio holds 887,223 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.11% or 570,024 shares. Conning holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 25,465 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 31,334 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 2.24 million shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt holds 25,765 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. 502,535 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. First Citizens Bancorporation And Tru accumulated 0.41% or 73,930 shares. Tanaka Capital has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 547,259 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 516,606 shares. 11,164 are owned by First Business Services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Advsrs owns 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 5,361 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership stated it has 14,904 shares. Moreover, Affinity Inv Ltd has 0.15% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 1,436 shares stake. 7,766 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. 2,362 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Meeder Asset Inc holds 6,159 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Llp holds 21,622 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 4,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 40 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Penn Capital Mgmt Inc owns 276,378 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Carroll Fin Associates Incorporated reported 150 shares stake. Invesco holds 310,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio.