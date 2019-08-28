As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Fisher Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $349,958; Claar Advisors Has Lowered Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake by $4.38 Million

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 2.62M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 43.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 7,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 9,192 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 16,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 2.53M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Group 6.350% DEP PFD D declares $0.396875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 3,193 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 18,565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bank & Trust accumulated 2,054 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 68,571 shares. 717,249 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 176,524 shares. Bb&T stated it has 183,846 shares. Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Weiss Multi holds 225,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 32,224 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 199,787 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 279,206 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 245,737 are held by First Republic. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 57,056 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.74 million for 8.52 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 82,449 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated stated it has 81,646 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd owns 8.47 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Parthenon Limited holds 199,177 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 0.14% or 126,080 shares. Arrow Fincl stated it has 630 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,684 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Company invested in 5,884 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First In invested in 21,579 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Bailard has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wesbanco Bankshares has 0.69% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 277,482 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 1.38M shares. South State owns 252,907 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 996,310 shares. Central Bank Communication reported 700 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 279,996 shares to 930,315 shares, valued at $61.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC) by 574,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr Adr (TCEHY).