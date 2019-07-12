As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $441,686; Jana Partners Upped Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake by $38.32 Million; Stock Price Rose

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 3.30 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 75116.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 9,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Geode Cap Management Lc stated it has 7.25M shares. 1,283 are owned by Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 833,504 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd accumulated 0% or 166 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 17,657 shares. Pacific Management holds 12,073 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 8,510 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 13,412 shares. 1,109 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corp. Weatherly Asset Lp invested in 0.07% or 11,889 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc has 917 shares. Jennison Assoc Llc has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Natl Pension Serv owns 497,324 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 742 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of stock was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Plant-Based Meat Makers That Could Give Beyond Meat A Run For Its Money – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 28,360 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 555,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Co L L C owns 1.22M shares. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 1,126 shares. 1.97M were accumulated by Uss Management. Moreover, Arrow has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated reported 6.41 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Northeast Finance Consultants has 0.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rockland Trust has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 249,995 were reported by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 583,452 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.3% or 8.47M shares. Brandywine Trust owns 21,323 shares. 11,130 were reported by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management owns 4.69M shares. Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Trust holds 12,552 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International to Collaborate With Israeli FoodTech Incubator, The Kitchen, to Lead the Future of Snacking – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coffee prices jolted by unexpected frost in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz Due to Unexpected Solidified Ingredient in Product in the US – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expands Snacking Unit, Invests in Uplift Food – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.