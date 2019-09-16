As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreased Its Holding by $2.65 Million; Polar Securities Trimmed Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Market Valuation Declined

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 66,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 2.14 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 63,000 shares to 114,750 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Limited Co accumulated 5,381 shares. Tanaka Cap reported 462 shares. Td Cap Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 249 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,498 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 3,893 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.11% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 3,238 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 18,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pecaut And has 1.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 29,300 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Lc reported 19,658 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Northpointe Lc invested in 64,223 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has 1.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). King Luther Cap Management has 1.95M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 19,539 are held by Philadelphia Trust Comm. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 21.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 28,500 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $54.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Mngmt Pro invested in 127 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.24 million shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust Co holds 14,370 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 28,122 shares. Johnson Fin Group stated it has 4,019 shares. Fcg Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 180,085 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9,768 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 20,607 shares. 10 accumulated 22,397 shares or 0.45% of the stock. York Cap Global Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 2.59 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Brandywine Glob Invest Management owns 353,277 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 370,214 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.18% or 561,839 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Power Ltd has 35,580 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.