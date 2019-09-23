As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Trimmed Its Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Continues to Hold Position in Enbridge (ENB)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 34,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 73,535 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 39,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 1.55 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 10,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 56,116 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 66,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 2.16 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,307 shares to 56,836 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 46,439 are held by Argent. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 70,489 shares. Cambridge Tru Company holds 0.29% or 91,618 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Counselors accumulated 47,950 shares. New York-based Griffin Asset has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 458,357 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated. Vigilant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,640 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,047 shares. & Mgmt Co owns 8,112 shares. Washington Tru Company invested 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17.85 million shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Com reported 31,988 shares stake.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.08M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 83,573 shares to 29,094 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,309 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).