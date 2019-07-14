As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Cut Its Holding by $380,534; Columbus Circle Investors Maintains Holding in Ringcentral (RNG)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 35,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.79 million, up from 983,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 382,872 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 10,736 shares to 957,692 shares, valued at $53.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 4,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 13,950 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 20,023 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.38% or 1.91M shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 26,594 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 10,200 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Timber Creek Lc has 1,768 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 41,020 shares. 14,152 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Ltd Com. Franklin Resources reported 1.89 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 108.78M shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 213,522 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 5,455 shares. Vident Advisory Lc invested in 0.05% or 17,581 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Investment Prns Lp holds 0.15% or 15,721 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Ajo LP holds 0.01% or 17,393 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 304 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 1.27M are owned by Whale Rock Management Limited. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 364 shares. Financial Services holds 19 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). G2 Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.71% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Utah Retirement System has 0.03% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 12,872 shares. 136 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd Com. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 312,940 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 27,218 shares.

