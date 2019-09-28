As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lowered Its Position by $352,450; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Share Price Declined, City Holding Company Has Trimmed Holding

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 311,809 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.81 million, down from 318,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38M shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 26,650 shares to 347,600 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 135,163 were reported by Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability. Td Management Lc invested in 0% or 249 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Co reported 120,685 shares. 2.18 million are held by Aqr Cap. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department reported 13,854 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 5,072 shares. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 10,131 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested in 165,572 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Guardian Invest Mgmt reported 23,800 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company has invested 0.27% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Paradigm Asset Llc reported 22,600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 502,535 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 4.71M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hourglass Lc has 1.47% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bell Bank & Trust holds 0.93% or 56,829 shares. Fdx has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). St Johns Invest Management Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 65,015 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Natixis has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 56,100 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 27,168 were reported by Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation. Albion Fincl Grp Ut has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,594 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Roberts Glore And Il owns 25,206 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Holderness Investments Co stated it has 22,166 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Lp holds 323,863 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 2,801 shares to 7,676 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,389 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Russell 2000 Index Etf (IWM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62 million. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J.