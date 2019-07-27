As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Shareholder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised Its Position; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Increases Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 56,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 2.50M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 19/04/2018 – ISS BACKS CATION’S CRESCENT POINT BOARD NOMINEES HOWE, PINDER; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POINT; 15/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms May 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO CAST THEIR VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD AND CONTINUE TO SUPPORT NOMINEES PUT FORTH BY CO; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS ON APRIL 2, 2018 DELIVERED A LETTER TO BOARD OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Comes Swinging Against Cation in Board Battle; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-lnterested Activist Attack

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coca-Cola (KO) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

