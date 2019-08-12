As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Position by $6.87 Million; Mycio Wealth Partners Holding in Antares Pharma (ATRS) Cut as Shares Rose

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 627,778 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 140,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 176,401 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 316,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 4.74M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Antares Pharma: Excellent Risk-Reward Profile – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2018. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antares Pharma: Focus On Xyosted – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma Announces the Commercial Availability of XYOSTEDâ„¢ (Testosterone Enanthate) Injection â€” A New Treatment for Adult Men Diagnosed With Testosterone Deficiency – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs reported 38,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perkins Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 141,600 shares. New York-based Qs has invested 0.01% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Paloma Management Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,200 shares. Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Jump Trading Limited Liability Com reported 24,300 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.58 million shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 258,400 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Jpmorgan Chase reported 35,221 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 59,413 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 183,705 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 303,448 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,949 shares to 48,864 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 138,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,400 shares to 21,240 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 111,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & has 1.69% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6.44 million shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs owns 12,668 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Corda Mngmt Lc holds 717,375 shares. 2.94 million are owned by Santa Barbara Asset Lc. Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.78% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,768 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt has 4,686 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Comm State Bank holds 0.67% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Arga Invest Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 39,550 shares. 4,860 are held by Iowa Bank. Rbo And Co Ltd Company has 2.56% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 213,498 shares.