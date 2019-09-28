As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Parthenon Lowered by $356,425 Its Stake; As Ppg Industries (PPG) Valuation Rose, Cohen Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $2.32 Million

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 290.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 1.08M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 192,452 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 199,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38 million shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings.