As Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Holding; As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Declined, Cahill Financial Advisors Trimmed by $458,450 Its Holding

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 6,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,008 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 29,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Mondelez Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 3.46 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $298.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 28,315 shares to 15,929 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 29,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,967 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Co Llc accumulated 1.98 million shares or 1.27% of the stock. 269,363 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. The California-based Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.89% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Madison Investment Inc invested in 168,390 shares. Country Trust Fincl Bank invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Cap reported 242,583 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd stated it has 241,901 shares. Virtu Finance Lc, New York-based fund reported 22,369 shares. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.39% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 186,326 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated holds 0.27% or 13,533 shares in its portfolio. 1.04 million are owned by Hexavest Incorporated. First National Tru has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 68,947 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank holds 1.04% or 42,324 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin & Prtn Llp holds 2.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 758,711 shares. Macquarie Grp has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 67,469 shares. Willis Invest Counsel has 1.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 342,801 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Management holds 0.19% or 17,694 shares in its portfolio. 105,744 are held by Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Company. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 6,700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gibson Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 1,423 shares. Tennessee-based Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ledyard Natl Bank has 12,380 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.63% stake. Sather Financial Inc stated it has 2,256 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Montecito Bancorporation And has 7,090 shares. Hanlon Invest Mgmt owns 1,712 shares.