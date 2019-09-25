As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Bb&T Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lau Associates Cut Holding

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93M shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 28,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 185,079 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98M, down from 213,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 4.74M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Assoc LP invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,641 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,000 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc accumulated 85,912 shares. Rockland Tru Communications holds 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,984 shares. Moreover, Js Capital Limited Liability Co has 6.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 50,854 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Filament Limited Company reported 4,701 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 1.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 76,902 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waddell & Reed Fincl accumulated 2.10M shares. Btr Cap Incorporated stated it has 3.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smithbridge Asset Inc De owns 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,035 shares. 63,275 were reported by Iberiabank Corporation.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 15,414 shares to 70,024 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 27,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Zacks Inv Mngmt has 0.87% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 785,507 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel accumulated 20,933 shares. Essex Finance Serv has 5,565 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 1.31% or 176,801 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 237,361 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0.56% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cambridge Tru has 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.29% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pnc Financial Service holds 0.09% or 1.72 million shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 6,293 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 118,376 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 2.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 84,383 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 963,043 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust accumulated 0.08% or 2,151 shares.