As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Its Stake by $48.87 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Cut Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $1.57 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 9,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 466,377 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.30M, down from 476,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $170.72. About 170,081 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 89.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 997,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 120,617 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 7,300 shares to 264,289 shares, valued at $23.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited has 1.94% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gradient Invests has 438 shares. Washington Tru accumulated 136,006 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 9.44 million shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.22% or 2.73M shares. Jane Street Limited Co reported 274,926 shares stake. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas accumulated 94,930 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 9.02 million shares or 0% of the stock. Savant Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 8,936 shares. West Family Invests Inc has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Tx has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,015 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 2.28% or 2.94 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.33% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Northern has invested 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 9.48M shares to 10.42 million shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB) by 24,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

