As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut by $980,000 Its Position; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Market Value Declined, Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.69 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 108,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 357,018 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.10M, down from 465,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 559,091 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.56M for 11.54 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year's $1.69 per share. SLG's profit will be $142.56M for 11.54 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.55M shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $80.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assocs Ct invested in 0.06% or 7,252 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 2,822 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 292,845 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 7,166 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.27% or 2.03 million shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated holds 0.1% or 48,107 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Assocs Mo holds 0.09% or 10,993 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Advisors reported 39,598 shares. Amer Investment Services Incorporated has 41,576 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa invested in 221,953 shares or 0.94% of the stock. 9,258 are held by Plante Moran Limited Liability Company. Andra Ap stated it has 111,100 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Associated Banc invested in 1.49% or 517,975 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 128,859 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Axa has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 388,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

