As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Cut Position; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Stake by $55.29 Million

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 12,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, down from 19,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 922,187 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 37.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.36M, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 3.37 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Caterpillar, Ford, Oracle And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Stock Slumps on Surprise Earnings, Co-CEO Leave of Absence – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle, Tailored Brands Fall In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Lc owns 11,458 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 173,505 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advisors reported 229,832 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.7% or 84,135 shares. Adage Prtn Limited Company owns 2.75M shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 44,190 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 68,997 shares. Eagle Management Limited Liability has 20.55 million shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut holds 0.08% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Cap Management Llc has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Invesco Limited owns 17.49M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mgmt holds 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4,358 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 841 shares. Hills Comml Bank And, a Iowa-based fund reported 32,844 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 155,782 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 3.70 million shares to 11.54 million shares, valued at $209.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 27,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap holds 121,600 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Roundview Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 93,900 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 19,533 shares stake. Utah Retirement has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Glovista Investments Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,100 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.56% or 23,349 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,345 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP has invested 0.73% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Financial Mngmt Professionals reported 138 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York reported 42,973 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.11% or 8,076 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fmr holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 20.73 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Comm holds 56,844 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.21M for 22.19 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Lifts Mondelez International Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, WBA – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Invests $6 Million in Reading, UK – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.