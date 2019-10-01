As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Holder British Columbia Investment Management Cut Its Position; Ariel Investments Lifted Its Nokia Corp. Adr (NOK) Holding

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 111,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 304,375 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.41 million, down from 415,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 1.39 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp. Adr (NOK) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 499,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 22.11 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.76M, up from 21.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $4.885. About 38.26M shares traded or 99.65% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 28/03/2018 – Ericsson says well on track to reach cost savings target by mid-2018; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing; 10/04/2018 – Google in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – GOOG: Google in talks to buy Nokia airborne broadband system, Bl; 31/05/2018 – Nokia closes the sale of its Digital Health business; 17/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Launches Program to Help Fund Smart Cities in Canada; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 5G Roll-Outs in N Amer This Yr, Other Geographies in 2019; 29/03/2018 – POZBUD T&R SA POZP.WA – OTHER MEMBERS OF CONSORTIUM ARE: NOKIA SOLUTIONS AND NETWORKS SP. Z O.O., SPC-1 SP. Z O.O. AND SPC-3 SP. Z O.O; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia, SKT Trial Public-Safety LTE Technology in 3 South Korean Cities

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 196,153 shares to 4.02 million shares, valued at $215.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc. by 467,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,734 shares to 90,866 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.15 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

